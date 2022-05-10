American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,268,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,739. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

