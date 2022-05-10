American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,836,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 29,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.96. 4,556,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,393. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

