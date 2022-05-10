American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.27% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. 46,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,108. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

