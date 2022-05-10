American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 6,713 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 128.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 201.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,576,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

