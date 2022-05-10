American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,931 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

IEV stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,307. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $55.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

