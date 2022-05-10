American Financial Group Inc. Purchases 60,366 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,366 shares during the period. Eos Energy Enterprises accounts for approximately 1.2% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned 1.12% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.22. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

