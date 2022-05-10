American Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Shares of Augmedix stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 53,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AUGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.