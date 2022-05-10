American Financial Group Inc. Invests $303,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 598,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.96. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -204.69%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.