American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.89 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average of $176.36.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

