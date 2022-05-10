Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $503.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth $94,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.