Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

