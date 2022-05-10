Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $53.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

MO traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Altria Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Altria Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Altria Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

