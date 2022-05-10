Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.41.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.