Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATRWF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

