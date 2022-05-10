Alternative Income REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:AIRE)

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AIRE stock opened at GBX 79.98 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.19. Alternative Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 69 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25. The company has a market cap of £64.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.25.
Alternative Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
