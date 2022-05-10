Alternative Income REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30 (LON:AIRE)

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AIRE stock opened at GBX 79.98 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.19. Alternative Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 69 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.25. The company has a market cap of £64.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.25.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

