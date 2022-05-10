Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,628,795,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,821,755,000 after buying an additional 115,832 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $27.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,277.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,598.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,746.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

