Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

