Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
