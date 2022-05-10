Allen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,233 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.79 and a one year high of $151.48.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.