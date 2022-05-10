Allen Investment Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.56. 8,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.93 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

