Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 5,889 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 13.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JD.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. 503,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,224,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.32 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

