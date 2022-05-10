Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 5,889 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. 503,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,224,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.32 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.