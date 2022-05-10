Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 632.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,670. The company has a market cap of $272.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.85 and a 200 day moving average of $265.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $191.75 and a 1 year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

