Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,777. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

