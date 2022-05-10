Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 161,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,060. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

