Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 44,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,758. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

