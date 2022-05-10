Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $944,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.63. 13,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,706. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

