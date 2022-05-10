Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aptiv by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,913,000 after purchasing an additional 923,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,739,000 after buying an additional 499,369 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.90. 43,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,286. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

