Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $239.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.93 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

