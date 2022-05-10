Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 222.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

