Allen Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.90. 43,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.68. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.72 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

