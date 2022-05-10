Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 3,116 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. 120,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,364. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $108,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.