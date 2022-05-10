Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $41,321,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

AMPL traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,377. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

