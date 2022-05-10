Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.91

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 16594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

