All Sports Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $3.34 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

