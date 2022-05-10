Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 156,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,034. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

ALIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

