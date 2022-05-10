Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 695,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alight by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 102,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
