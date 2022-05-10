Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Alico stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alico has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alico by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alico by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

ALCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

