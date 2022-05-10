Alchemix One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.78 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Alchemix has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.58 or 0.00148848 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $59.86 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,307.60 or 1.00035723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00106605 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,509,706 coins and its circulating supply is 1,285,069 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

