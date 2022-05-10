Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.26% of Albany International worth $63,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Albany International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 339.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of AIN opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

