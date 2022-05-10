Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of KERN opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

KERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akerna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akerna by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

