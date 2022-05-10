Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 319,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,048. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 390,489 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKBA shares. Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

