AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.30 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $122.14. 933,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,396. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.56. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $155.87.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AGCO by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

