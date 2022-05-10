Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $121.16

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.16 and last traded at $121.46, with a volume of 3530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.98.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 12,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.