AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Issues Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ASLE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. AerSale has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

