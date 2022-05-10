Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AJRD stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,257. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,497,000 after buying an additional 317,783 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,889,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,606,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,860,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $55,105,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

