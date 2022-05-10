Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given New €152.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($168.42) to €152.00 ($160.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($152.63) to €141.00 ($148.42) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($168.42) to €162.00 ($170.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.60.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.50. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $181.39.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.