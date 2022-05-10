AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. 21,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,503. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AECOM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

