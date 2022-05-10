Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:AVK opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

