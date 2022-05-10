Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:AVK opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
