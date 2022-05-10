AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.43

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $12.85. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 50,495 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AdaptHealth by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,115,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 257,908 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 523,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

