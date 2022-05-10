ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 12.7%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 38,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,278,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 589,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 155,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

